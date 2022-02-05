Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVLV) future prospects. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides AI-based touchless security screening systems. The US$526m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$27m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$23m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Evolv Technologies Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Evolv Technologies Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$84m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 62%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:EVLV Earnings Per Share Growth February 5th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Evolv Technologies Holdings' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 5.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Evolv Technologies Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Evolv Technologies Holdings, take a look at Evolv Technologies Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent aspects you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Evolv Technologies Holdings' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Evolv Technologies Holdings' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

