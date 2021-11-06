Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Custom Truck One Source, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTOS) future prospects. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$21m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$149m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Custom Truck One Source's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Custom Truck One Source, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$36m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 102% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Custom Truck One Source given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Custom Truck One Source currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Custom Truck One Source, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Custom Truck One Source's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

