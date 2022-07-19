Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. The US$2.7b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$18m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.2m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Cano Health's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Cano Health, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$19m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 110%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:CANO Earnings Per Share Growth July 19th 2022

Underlying developments driving Cano Health's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Cano Health is its debt-to-equity ratio of 110%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Cano Health, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Cano Health's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Cano Health worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Cano Health is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Cano Health’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

