Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The US$4.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$16m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$18m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which BRP Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

BRP Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Insurance analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$4.1m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 140% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of BRP Group's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. BRP Group currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in BRP Group's case is 60%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

