Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) future prospects. Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. With the latest financial year loss of US$158m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$106m, the US$4.2b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Bloom Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 13 industry analysts covering Bloom Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$56m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:BE Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Bloom Energy's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Bloom Energy is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

