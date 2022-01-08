Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AUPH) future prospects. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The US$2.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$103m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$156m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$107m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 60% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:AUPH Earnings Per Share Growth January 8th 2022

Underlying developments driving Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

