Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$72m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$196m, the US$1.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 11 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$165m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 60% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 16% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

