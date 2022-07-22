Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Applied Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Applied Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APLD) future prospects. Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$568k loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$18m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Applied Blockchain's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Applied Blockchain is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$96m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 72%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Applied Blockchain's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Applied Blockchain currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

