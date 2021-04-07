Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Aemetis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMTX) future prospects. Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The US$693m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$37m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Aemetis' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Aemetis, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$28m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGM:AMTX Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Aemetis given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Aemetis is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Aemetis, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Aemetis' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should further examine:

