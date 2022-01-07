Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. With the latest financial year loss of €10m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €2.8m, the US$432m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ADS-TEC Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering ADS-TEC Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of €5.6m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 78% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ADS-TEC Energy's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. ADS-TEC Energy currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

There are too many aspects of ADS-TEC Energy to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – ADS-TEC Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further research:

