Market Reaction to FedEx’s Offseason Release Creates Opportunity for Investors

Over the years, one stock play that I have come to love is fading post-earnings moves in companies that report in the “offseason.” Most public companies report their earnings two to six weeks after the close of each calendar quarter. However, there are some companies whose financial year doesn’t align with the calendar year. This often leads to an overreaction in the stock to the company’s news because the the earnings draw more eyeballs.

That’s what is happening this morning with FedEx (FDX).

Before we go any further, let me make one thing perfectly clear. I own FDX. I bought the stock when it was sold off during the pandemic. It joined the general move down in the beginning, even though, they ended up gaining when the world became more remote. That move did not make sense, and while this morning’s negative reaction to earnings and the subsequent analysts call is not quite as crazy as that, it is still a move that is destined to be short-lived.

To be fair, the reason for the drop is obvious and logical in a couple of ways. The company’s earnings report was seriously underwhelming and showed a trend that, on the surface, looks worrying. FedEx earned $5.01 per share in their fourth quarter, right around what analysts had forecast. That wouldn’t normally cause a stock to lose close to four percent in the pre-market, but it did here for two reasons.

First, traders are used to big beats from FDX. The company has delivered them in the last four quarters, but the percentage beat has been falling over the last year.

This morning is just an extension of that.

The second reason for the fall in FDX is, on the surface, more worrying. However, if you dig a little deeper, it is actually not that worrying, and the selloff is a folly that the market has demonstrated before. It usually always corrects back.

The EPS that matched expectations came on revenue that was higher than expected. That means that costs increased last quarter, something that traders never like to see. However, not all costs are created equal. FedEx’s costs increased last quarter because they began to invest more. They increased capex by around 20%, but most of that was invested in 16 automated facilities that should be completed by the end of this year. The other area of rising costs was labor, where the hiring difficulties that have beset so many businesses led to higher wages and more overtime.

Those two things combined obviously pushed costs up significantly. What the market seems to be ignoring, though, is that these are temporary, and one is in response to the other.

Capex is one-off spending almost by definition, and the struggle to fill vacancies is a post-Covid phenomenon that will fade away. Meanwhile, FedEx is investing money in ways that will improve the situation in the future. Automation will leave them leaner, and higher wages for existing and new employees going forward will increase worker satisfaction and competitiveness in the labor market.

For example, I suggest you take a look at a chart for Walmart (WMT). A few years back, the then new CEO Doug McMillon took similar measures shortly after he was appointed. This caused a selloff when announced, but WMT has done fine since.

This morning, FDX is being punished for one thing that is out of its control, but they have proactively responded and said they are committed to improving efficiency in the future. They also gave forward guidance that beat expectations, something that is being ignored by the sellers with their short-term mindset. This isn’t the first time that a company’s stock has been hit because of decisions that sacrifice short-term profitability for long-term earnings growth. Each time this happens, it gives investors a chance to pick up a stock (or add to existing holdings, as I will be doing this morning) that is primed to outperform. if you are a long-term investor, you have to love that!

