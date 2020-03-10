Market Rally Loses Steam

Stocks rose globally on the heels of the worst rout for markets since the financial crisis.

The Dow erased its gains after surging earlier this morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up its gains after it climbed more than 900 points this morning.

Global equities climbed globally alongside U.S. stock futures on Tuesday morning on the heels of the worst rout for markets since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was rebounding, with a gain of more than 800 points, or 3.5%, after its 2,000-point drop on Monday, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 2% following a more than 7% slide. Asian markets also posted a rise and oil prices surged more than 8%.

The gains come after President Donald Trump hinted in a White House news conference that he would seek payroll tax relief, among other measures to help businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But those gains were short-lived. As of 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, the Dow was down 156 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4%.

Elsewhere, the FTSE MIB index rose over 3% after an 11% slump on Monday as the government put the entire country on lockdown to combat a rampant coronavirus outbreak. Other countries were trying to step up their own fight, with Spain shutting schools in two regions, including Madrid, amid soaring cases.

Analysts cautioned against getting too excited about Tuesday’s moves.

“On any ordinary day, gains of a couple of percent in indexes would be a solid day but given the scale of yesterday’s decline, it could well be nothing more than a dead cat bounce,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for the U.K. and EMEA at OANDA.

“Ultimately, the sustainability of any rebound will hang on the policies we hear from various governments and central banks over the coming days,” he said in a note to clients.

U.S. crude prices soared 9% after a near 25% tumble on Monday. That’s even as Saudi Aramco on Tuesday said it would boost its supply of crude oil to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, as part of a price war with Russia.

The prospect of such a war played a key role in triggering the rout for global markets on Monday.

