The Market Pundits Got It Wrong Again: What That Should Tell Every Investor

Key Points

Market pundits have an incentive to make big predictions.

Those predictions are seldom made in a rigorous fashion.

And it's quite risky to reposition your portfolio every time a new prediction comes out.

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The great investor Peter Lynch once observed that more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections than has ever been lost in the corrections themselves. This is a timeless insight, because at any moment in market history, there's always a credible-looking list of risks, and a roster of respected voices is always happy to recite every item while sounding serious. The market of 2026 is offering yet another case study showing why it's usually better not to let those statements scare you out of the market.

Through the first quarter and into April, several of Wall Street's most recognizable commentators made specific, datable forecasts that have already been proven incorrect. The individual calls themselves are less interesting than the mechanism that keeps producing them, so let's take a look at what was predicted and why.

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These predictions weren't unwise, but they were wrong

On March 30, the highly respected economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC viewers he had gone to maximum risk-off and warned against buying broad stock indexes; he probably would have argued against buying something like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) for example. The market bottomed that same day, and then went on to climb more than 10% to a fresh all-time high by April 15. El-Erian's caution may yet be proven right -- the Iran war and the global economic devastation that it could bring is (barely) on pause at the moment, and it might restart soon -- but for now it looks like those who ignored his advice have made more money than those who followed it.

Similarly, Peter Schiff told Fox Business in February that the coming economic and financial crisis would make the 2008 meltdown look trivial. Through the weeks that followed his prediction, the market set two separate all-time highs. Again, Schiff could ultimately be proven right, but if it takes years for that to occur, sitting on the sidelines in anticipation of a crash will end up looking extremely expensive and financially suboptimal, as it has tended to in the past.

In the same vein, Jim Cramer told CNBC Investing Club subscribers on March 1 that the portfolio's most overvalued names were its energy stocks, and that the world had plenty of oil. ExxonMobil then went on to set an all-time high on March 30, well above where Cramer said to lighten up. Exxon itself later disclosed that the Strait of Hormuz blockade due to the war with Iran cost the company about 6% of its Q1 global production. The narrative that the world had a glut of oil collided with a Strait that was physically closed and preventing delivery, which ended up helping the stocks of producers due to higher oil prices.

The market is more resilient than most assume

These predictions are not unrelated errors of individual judgment.

Doom forecasts are popular because when they're wrong, the caller is simply "early," and then when any market correction hits, regardless of the reason, the same caller can claim vindication. Few popularly circulated predictions are tracked, even fewer include a falsifiable condition or a stated expiration date, and some even lack a specified mechanism. Without all of those, a prediction is difficult to grade and easy to recycle for the sake of generating clicks.

The broader context is that it's always pretty easy to make a list of reasons why the market is about to go down. In just recent history, there was the 2022 recession that never arrived on schedule, the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, the pandemic shock, the 2011 U.S. credit downgrade, and more. Markets absorbed each of these problems, and kept compounding all the while. Even serious bumps in the road become barely visible when you zoom out and look at longer time frames.

The cost of acting on forecasts like these is quantifiable, and detrimental. A widely cited analysis by J.P. Morgan of the S&P 500 from 2005 through 2024 found that staying fully invested produced a 10.4% annualized return. Missing only the 10 best days over that two-decade span cut it to 6.1%. What's more, the best days tend to cluster near the worst ones, so getting scared out of the market is especially detrimental.

So, every investor should appreciate that the market is vastly more resilient to bearish headwinds and bearish catalysts than is commonly assumed, even among experts and pundits. Predictions of doom can be true or false, but even when on rare occasions they turn out to be right, the consequences usually fall pretty far short of what's feared, which means that the smartest move is usually to keep hanging on.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alex Carchidi has positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.