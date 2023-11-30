Market Pullback Setting up the Year End Rally: 2 Must Follow Stocks for Investors

From my point of view, it looks like the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 broke down from a consolidation this morning and are likely to continue lower through next week. Investors need not fret though as this minor correction should set up a powerful year-end rally.

Over the last month, equities have staged one of the most rigorous rallies that I can recall, with the Nasdaq rallying nearly 15% in that time. It should come as no surprise to traders that the market may have to correct some before the next leg higher, as markets do not move in a straight line.

Here, I am going to share a shortlist of top ranked stocks I think investors may want to buy following this brief selloff. These stocks, which are mid-cap technology focused, have been showing tremendous momentum since the start of Q4, and I expect the relative strength to continue into the year end.

Additionally, each of these stocks have run up significantly in the last few weeks, so a period of rest should allow them to form some new bull flags to break out from. It is worth noting that all chart drawings are rough estimates for visualizing one possible path, and not strict expectations.



Image Source: TradingView

Datadog

Datadog DDOG is a leading cloud monitoring and analytics platform that helps organizations gain visibility into their infrastructure, applications, and digital operations. Founded in 2010, Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of tools for monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing cloud-based environments, making it easier for businesses to ensure the reliability and performance of their digital services.

The platform provides real-time insights and data visualization, helping teams proactively manage and scale their IT resources efficiently. Datadog is a crucial player in the field of observability and cloud monitoring.Top of Form

Reflecting upward trending earnings revisions, Datadog enjoys a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating. Current quarterly earnings estimates have increased 26.5% in the last month and are projected to climb 65.4% YoY to $0.43 per share. FY23 earnings estimates have been raised by 16% and are forecast to grow 56% YoY to $1.53 per share. Sales for this year are expected to grow 25.7% YoY to $2.1 billion and 21.3% next year to $2.6 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

After gapping higher from a broad pennant last month following a 32% earnings beat, investors have been buying DDOG shares hand over fist. The stock has been forming consolidations and breaking out week after week.

I anticipate DDOG share price to trade sideways over the next week or two, building another bull flag. If it forms and breaks out, it should lead to a powerful year end rally.



Image Source: TradingView

Pinterest

Pinterest PINS is a social media and visual discovery platform where businesses can create profiles to reach a broad audience. Their primary revenue streams come from advertising, where businesses promote Pins to target users, and eCommerce integration, enabling users to shop for products directly on the platform. By combining inspirational content with targeted advertising and shopping features, Pinterest offers businesses a unique opportunity to engage with users and drive sales.

Pinterest boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, indicating strongly upward trending earnings revisions. Current quarter earnings estimates have been revised higher by 8.7% and FY23 by 11.5%.

Additionally, Pinterest trades at an appealing valuation. With a forward earnings multiple of 31x, and EPS growth forecasts of 36% annually, it has a PEG ratio of 0.87x, signaling a discount valuation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Just this week, Pinterest broke out from a clean bull flag, gapping higher two days in a row. Consecutive gaps like this indicate urgency from institutional buyers and should lead to more appreciation in the stock.

Like DDOG, I expect PINS to consolidate over the next week or two as stocks correct, which should lead to another bull flag and subsequent breakout.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Investors should welcome a couple of weeks of steady selling, as this recent run-up needs to blow off some steam. Furthermore, a period of rest for the bulls should set up the market for further gains.

The last two weeks of the year are well known to be one of the most bullish periods, often referred to as the Santa Claus rally. For the prepared investors, Christmas should come right on time.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.