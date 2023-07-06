Market Positioning Aids Automatic Data (ADP) Amid Low Liquidity

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is benefiting from a robust business model that generates recurring revenues along with both internal growth and strategic acquisitions. However, low liquidity remains a concern.

Automatic Data Processing reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share of $2.52 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and grew 14% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.9 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.9% and improved 9.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Current situation of ADP

ADP's robust business model is characterized by high recurring revenues, strong margins, excellent client retention, low capital expenditure and a formidable cash-generating ability, which enables it to pursue growth opportunities in promising areas.

ADP's strong position as a human capital management (HCM) technology and services provider is maintained and strengthened through its three-tier business strategy. This strategy involves delivering a comprehensive range of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions, as well as expanding its international presence with localized software solutions and multi-country cloud-based offerings.

Through its ongoing transformation initiatives, ADP has successfully accelerated the adoption of DataCloud and intensified its investment in inside sales, mid-market migrations and service alignment initiatives. These strategic efforts enable the company to foster innovation, enhance operational efficiency, drive margin expansion and strengthen its overall innovation capabilities. As a result, ADP continues to make significant progress in improving its operations and positioning itself for growth.

ADP has made strategic acquisitions such as Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company, which have not only bolstered its customer base but also facilitated the expansion of its operations in international markets. These acquisitions align with ADP's overall business mix and are chosen for their long-term integration potential. The company remains committed to pursuing further acquisitions that strategically complement its business and can be seamlessly integrated into its operations over the long run.

Some Concerning Points

ADP's current ratio at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023 was pegged at 1.00, lower than the current ratio of 1.01 reported at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2022. It indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

