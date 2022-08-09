Market Participants Recognise VSE Corporation's (NASDAQ:VSEC) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18x VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

VSE certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:VSEC Price Based on Past Earnings August 9th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

VSE's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 289% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 31% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 46% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.2% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why VSE is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that VSE maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for VSE you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

