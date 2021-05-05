Market Participants Recognise United Parcel Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPS) Earnings Pushing Shares 25% Higher

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last month alone. The annual gain comes to 131% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

After such a large jump in price, United Parcel Service may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 36x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

United Parcel Service certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:UPS Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For United Parcel Service?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, United Parcel Service would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 20% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 20% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that United Parcel Service's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

United Parcel Service's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that United Parcel Service maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

