Market Participants Recognise Ultralife Corporation's (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earnings Pushing Shares 29% Higher

Despite an already strong run, Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 29% in the last thirty days. Looking further back, the 24% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

Following the firm bounce in price, Ultralife's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 33.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Ultralife hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Ultralife's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Ultralife's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 18% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 42% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 32% during the coming year according to the only analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ultralife's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

The strong share price surge has got Ultralife's P/E rushing to great heights as well. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Ultralife maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ultralife that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Ultralife. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

