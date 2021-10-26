Market Participants Recognise Textron Inc.'s (NYSE:TXT) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.6x Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Textron as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Textron's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 87% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 76% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 15% during the coming year according to the nine analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Textron's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Textron's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Textron's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Textron that we have uncovered.

You might be able to find a better investment than Textron. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

