Market Participants Recognise Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 48.7x Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Starbucks has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:SBUX Price Based on Past Earnings September 6th 2021 free report on Starbucks

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Starbucks' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 108% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 26% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 24% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Starbucks is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Starbucks' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Starbucks is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

