Market Participants Recognise SIGA Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SIGA) Earnings Pushing Shares 28% Higher

Despite an already strong run, SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 28% in the last thirty days. Looking further back, the 17% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

After such a large jump in price, SIGA Technologies' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 40.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 10x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

SIGA Technologies could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, SIGA Technologies would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 46%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 95% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 281% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why SIGA Technologies is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From SIGA Technologies' P/E?

Shares in SIGA Technologies have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of SIGA Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for SIGA Technologies that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of SIGA Technologies' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

