Market Participants Recognise Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:NVMI) Earnings Pushing Shares 27% Higher

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 27% share price jump in the last month. The annual gain comes to 174% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Following the firm bounce in price, Nova Measuring Instruments' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 57.2x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Nova Measuring Instruments certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Nova Measuring Instruments' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Nova Measuring Instruments would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 35% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 28% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 21% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Nova Measuring Instruments is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Nova Measuring Instruments' P/E

The strong share price surge has got Nova Measuring Instruments' P/E rushing to great heights as well. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Nova Measuring Instruments maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

