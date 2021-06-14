Market Participants Recognise Netflix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 57.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Netflix certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Netflix's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Netflix's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 67% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 449% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 28% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Netflix's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Netflix maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Netflix that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

