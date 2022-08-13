Market Participants Recognise Ingersoll Rand Inc.'s (NYSE:IR) Earnings Pushing Shares 31% Higher

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 31% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, despite the strong performance over the last month, the full year gain of 2.2% isn't as attractive.

Following the firm bounce in price, Ingersoll Rand may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 40.3x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Ingersoll Rand has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:IR Price Based on Past Earnings August 13th 2022

How Is Ingersoll Rand's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Ingersoll Rand's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 51%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 20% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.9%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ingersoll Rand's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Ingersoll Rand have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Ingersoll Rand maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Ingersoll Rand with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

You might be able to find a better investment than Ingersoll Rand. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

