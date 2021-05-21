Market Participants Recognise Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s (NYSE:GSL) Earnings Pushing Shares 32% Higher

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32% after a shaky period beforehand. The last month tops off a massive increase of 290% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Global Ship Lease as a stock to potentially avoid with its 24.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Global Ship Lease as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Global Ship Lease's Growth Trending?

NYSE:GSL Price Based on Past Earnings May 21st 2021 free report on Global Ship Lease

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Global Ship Lease's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 45% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 252% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Global Ship Lease's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Global Ship Lease shares have received a push in the right direction, but its P/E is elevated too. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Global Ship Lease maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Global Ship Lease is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Global Ship Lease. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

