Market Participants Recognise Duke Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DUK) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 56.5x Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Duke Energy's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Duke Energy's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Duke Energy's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 65%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 58% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 49% each year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Duke Energy is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Duke Energy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 6 warning signs for Duke Energy (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Duke Energy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

