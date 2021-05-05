Market Participants Recognise Construction Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROAD) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 20x, you may consider Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 39.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Construction Partners hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:ROAD Price Based on Past Earnings May 5th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Construction Partners' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Construction Partners' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Construction Partners' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 1.7%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 6.2% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 21% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Construction Partners is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Construction Partners' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Construction Partners' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Construction Partners you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Construction Partners. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

