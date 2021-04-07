Market Participants Recognise BGC Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BGCP) Earnings Pushing Shares 26% Higher

Despite an already strong run, BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 26% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 119% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, BGC Partners' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 40.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

BGC Partners hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is BGC Partners' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like BGC Partners' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 1.2%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 41% per year as estimated by the twin analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that BGC Partners' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

BGC Partners' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that BGC Partners maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware BGC Partners is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

