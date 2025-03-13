Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong

If any stock should be bucking the general trend in early March and moving higher, it is Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE). The company’s Q2 results are tepid relative to the consensus ahead of the release, but the bar was set high: the company is growing, earnings quality improved, and guidance was raised. In this scenario, the stock price plunge that the release catalyzed is a disconnection from reality, putting the stock at a deep value relative to its growth outlook.

It is hard to see the value relative to the 2025 earnings estimates. Trading at nearly 90x its 2025 earnings forecasts, the company is more than 3x more expensive than the S&P 500 and more than double the leading tech names. However, the analysts are forecasting a solid double-digit CAGR through 2035 that puts this stock near 10x its earnings, and the forecasts are likely too light.

Details for Guidewire investors to consider are the platform's ease of use and scalability, which are critical to attracting and retaining business, including the most significant insurers globally. Insurers like California Casualty leverage the platform’s AI capability to compare wildfire maps with addresses to locate and assist homeowners proactively. The company completed 90% of recent wildfire-related payouts within two months of the event, saving the company time and cost while providing elevated customer service.

Guidewire’s Cloud-Based Platform Is in Demand

Guidewire’s Q2 results and guidance show that its cloud-based platform is in demand. The company’s $298.48 million in net revenue is up 20.2% annually and outpaced the consensus estimates by 100 basis points. The strength was seen in Subscription and Support, up by 35%, and Services, up by 26%, offset by weakness in legacy Licenses. ARR, an indicator of core growth and revenue visibility, grew by 6.2% YTD, aided by 12 new deals and six cloud migrations during the quarter.

The margin news is mixed, but the slim miss relative to analysts’ forecasts is negligible given growth and the guidance. The net result is a doubling of adjusted income, a 12% increase in adjusted net income, and an 11% increase in adjusted earnings and guidance well above expectations. The company’s Q3 and full-year 2025 guidance was increased to a range with the analysts' consensus below the low end, leading many to adjust their estimates and stock price targets.

Analysts Forecast Fresh All-Time Highs for Guidewire Stock

The analysts’ trends leading into the Q2 release were bullish, extending the trends after. The post-release activity includes several price target increases that align with the high-end range or about 25% to 30% upside from critical support levels.

The risk is the institutional activity. Institutional selling ramped to a multiyear high in Q1, significantly outpacing the buyers and presenting a headwind to aid the March price downdraft.

The balance sheet is among the reasons for expecting a bottom to form soon. Despite new debt issued in Q3, the company has a fortress balance sheet with ample cash, a net debt position, low leverage, and a solid outlook for growth and profitability.

The company has not yet returned capital to shareholders but is likely to be a dividend-payer in the future.

Guidewire Stock Price Could Fall Further

As bullish as the outlook for Guidewire stock, the market is set up for another decline. The price action in mid-March is below a critical target and shows signs of resistance. If the market cannot move above $170, the odds are high for another decline, which could take the stock price to $160 or lower. However, even if the market can reestablish traction, it is unlikely to stage a significant rebound until macroeconomic headwinds and fear of a recession ease. The critical resistance point is near $180 and the 150- and 30-day EMAs, a bullish signal if crossed.

