Market overhaul pits perfect against good-enough

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gary Gensler is going all-out to solve a crime with no obvious victim. The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission set out plans on Wednesday to overhaul the stock market in favor of retail investors, giving them fairer and better-priced trades. Big market-makers like Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial won’t like it, and the majority of investors won’t know there was a problem in the first place.

The centerpiece of the SEC’s proposal, to be put out for public comment if approved by a majority of the five commissioners, is the “order competition rule.” This would create an auction system for individual investors’ stock trades. At present, more than 90% of individual investors’ trades are sold to a small group of market makers, according to the agency. With more competition, the customers could end up with greater “price improvement” – the amount by which the realized price beats the official National Best Bid and Offer price (NBBO).

The profit that middlemen make from handling retail stock trades suggests Gensler has a point. The top 12 brokers collectively earned $3.8 billion last year by selling stock and options orders to market makers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data. Market-makers argue the process, known as payment for order flow, allows retail investors to get fast, commission-fee trades at better than the NBBO. Market makers take a cut of the gap between the buy and sell prices. The SEC thinks imperfect competition costs investors $1.5 billion a year, in the form of prices that are slightly less good than they could be.

The trouble is that retail investors have, in some ways, never had it so good. From Robinhood Markets to Morgan Stanley-owned E*Trade, retail brokers commonly offer zero-commission stock trading. Trading firms have warned that, should regulators scrap payment for order flow, they might have to bring back commissions to make up for lost revenue. Seeing as five years ago customers typically paid $5 for a stock trade, a return to the past could cost them more than the current arrangement.

Without broad support from customers to outweigh industry opposition, it may be hard for Gensler to turn his complex and untested auction idea into reality. Then again, by aiming high, he ought to find it easier to secure other less ambitious proposals. Letting exchanges trade shares in sub-penny increments, and forcing brokers to show how clients got the best execution, for example, seem fairly mild by comparison. In future, if millions of American investors get a taste for greater transparency, maybe they’ll start pushing for some of Gensler’s bolder ideas themselves.

