Market open to autos, oil and luxury goods but fatigue still lingers

By Edward Clark

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Three of the sectors hit hardest by lockdowns were represented in the euro primary market on Monday, with issuers from autos, oil and luxury goods finding substantial investor interest, albeit at elevated levels.

A relatively barren end to last week, bar an esoteric €300m 10-year trade from state-owned Lithuanian utility Ignitis, helped alleviate some of the concerns around supply that had begun to creep in.

Leads found themselves able to attract decent orders for deals on Monday.

"We are more than 50% up on last year in terms of [euro investment-grade] corporate supply and I look at the pipeline and don't see a rest until the summer. So to have that break was beneficial," said a syndicate banker.

However, with some issuers paying double-digit concessions and subscription rates still down on the start of the year, not all bankers are as optimistic.

"I really think the market needed a breather and looking at other deals today, it's not all rosy yet. There are still chunky premiums being paid for some," said a second banker.

"It's a tough market in general. We're not seeing the same level of oversubscription as we've been used to."

Auto-parts manufacturer Continental (Baa2/BBB/BBB) had to start well back from fair value to entice buyers to its new deal, a consequence of the heavy impact that deteriorating economic conditions are having on the sector.

Moody's cited the worsening in the company's operating environment in March, when it downgraded the issuer by one notch to Baa2, with a negative outlook. The rating agency added that weakening consumer sentiment makes it potentially hard for the company to sustain leverage and cashflow metrics at the levels required for a Baa2 rating.

Starting at IPTs of 295bp area and 335bp area on its November 2023s and August 2026s, the bonds initially offered concessions of around 60bp-70bp, according to bankers.

Combined orders exceeded €6.65bn with the issuer opting to raise €1.5bn through evenly split split trade, with spreads set at 255bp and 295bp.

This was Ccontinental's first appearance in the euro primary since last September.

Another issuer from the auto sector was Volvo (A3/A-), in its first deal since the global spread of Covid-19.

Although the company has funded in euros in the private placement market as recently as late April, it has not sold bonds publicly in the currency since February.

On Monday it placed a €500m no-grow May 2025 at 198bp, inside IPTs of 225bp area.

The new deal extends Volvo's euro curve by more than two years, beyond the 0% February 2023s that pre-announcement were bid at 154bp on Tradeweb.

"There are some sectors like autos that are going to be trickier," said a third banker. "But again it's the case that if you offer enough spread, the investors will be there."

RICHEMONT RETURNS

Fresh from earnings blackout, in which it reported a heavy decline in operating profits, luxury goods group Richemont (A+) sold its first benchmark bonds in over two years.

"Richemont was in the market today not necessarily because they needed cash, but [they] feel the market is receptive for new debt and thought they'd add some liquidity given the Covid-19 situation," said the second banker.

The Luxembourg-domiciled company, which owns brands such as Cartier, Dunhill and Montblanc, announced May 2028s, May 2032s and May 2040s, attracting a peak combined book of €6.5bn

Leads began marketing the paper at spreads of 130bp area, 160bp area and 195bp area, all 40bp-50bp back from fair value, according to bankers.

But they were able to slim down concessions on some tranches to almost nothing, landing at 95bp, 120bp and 165bp. The bonds were sized at €500m, €850m and €650m.

Despite falling revenues, luxury goods companies have demonstrated market access throughout market volatility with LVMH Moet Hennessy and Kering having already sold bonds.

EQUINOR TRACTION

Norway's Equinor (Aa2/AA-), an energy company, found considerable traction, generating a combined book which peaked at over €9bn for its May 2026s and May 2032s, with demand skewed towards the longer tranche.

Tranches were sized at €750m and €1bn with spreads set at 110bp and 150bp. Concessions were seen by one banker away at around 20bp.

Buyers were likely attracted by the company's strong rating and relative rarity in the market, said bankers off the deal. Norway's government has a 67% stake in the company.

"It is still very much the case that credit quality counts for a lot in the current market," said a fourth banker.

Additionally, as an energy business, its activities are not concentrated in oil, but rather split across oil, gas, wind and solar energy.

The company also began marketing SEC-registered US dollar bonds on Monday afternoon. Syndicates announced January 2026s and May 2030s at spreads of 175bp and 200bp over Treasuries.

(Reporting by Edward Clark; Editing by Robert Hogg and Sudip Roy)

