Market News Report: December 23 – December 27, 2019

The week behind

Last week’s Monday’s and Friday’s U.S. economic data releases were pretty important for the financial markets. On Monday stocks, oil were gaining and the price of gold was declining. And on Friday the U.S. GDP number pushed the risk-on markets even higher. We highlighted those data releases in our last week’s Market News Report. The rest of the week has also been interesting. On Wednesday the Australian employment data release pushed the AUD higher, and then the Japanese Yen fell following overnight BOJ Monetary Statement, Policy Rate announcements. On Thursday the British Pound accelerated its short-term downtrend after the Monetary Policy Summary release.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? There won’t be any important economic data releases in the U.S. And in the middle of the week, most financial markets will be closed. However, on Thursday there will be a speech from the BOJ Governor Kuroda. On Monday, we will get the Canadian GDP number. Last but not least, oil traders will get the usual inventories data. Let’s take a look at key highlights:

• We will get a lot less economic data releases in the coming Christmas holiday week.

• On Tuesday and on Thursday the U.S. markets will close earlier.

• The most important releases will likely be Monday’s Canadian GDP number and Thursday’s Bank of Japan’s Governor Kuroda Speech

• Oil traders will await Tuesday’s and Friday’s inventories data releases.

You will find this week’s the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually don’t result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with “bold” events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors’ perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the trader’s perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets’ prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.

Investors’ Perspective

USD/JPY

Thursday, December 26

• Tentative, Japan – BOJ Governor Kuroda Speech

USD/CAD

Monday, December 23

• 8:30 a.m. Canada – GDP m/m

