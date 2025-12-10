Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts

Following a sharp correction in November, sparked by a tech-led pullback, concerns over AI capital expenditure payoffs and renewed anxiety about the pace of rate cuts have led to a surprising rebound in the broader market. The S&P 500 now sits just 1% below its all-time high, and with a Fed decision approaching where odds strongly favor a 25 bps cut, investors are once again positioning for upside into year-end.

In this environment of rising momentum and improving sentiment, a handful of stocks are setting up for potential breakouts. Three in particular stand out, each sitting just below critical resistance levels and showing technical and fundamental strength that could fuel meaningful continuation.

GE Vernova: Breaking Out of a 5-Month Bull Flag

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) has quietly become one of the strongest industrial names in the S&P 500 this year, rallying an impressive 90% year-to-date (YTD). What makes that performance even more notable is how much of it came before the most recent move. For nearly five months, GEV traded sideways in a well-defined bull-flag structure, tightening gradually and waiting for a catalyst.

That catalyst arrived on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The company announced a dividend doubling, raised full-year guidance, and expanded its stock buyback authorization, all in one update. The reaction was immediate. Shares surged in after-hours trading, blasting through the key $675 resistance level that had capped the bull flag since early summer. By early Wednesday, the stock was trading around $679, marking a clean breakout from its multimonth consolidation.

From a technical perspective, this is one of the most attractive higher-timeframe setups in the market right now. If GEV can hold above the former resistance at $675, the breakout could carry meaningful continuation into early 2026. Institutional flows back this up, with the stock seeing $23.5 billion in inflows versus $16.8 billion in outflows over the past 12 months, a vote of confidence that aligns strongly with the breakout.

Tesla: Coiling Under All-Time Highs With Robotics Tailwinds

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) hasn’t shared much of the spotlight this year, at least relative to its Tech peers. Up just 10% YTD, it has lagged the big-cap tech sector. But under the surface, Tesla’s chart has been quietly strengthening. The stock has been building a tight multi-timeframe consolidation directly beneath a central breakout zone at $475, which sits just below its all-time high at $488.

If Tesla can maintain this tight structure, and if bullish momentum carries through year-end, the stage is set for a potential high-velocity breakout. A decisive move above $475 would likely trigger a wave of momentum buying and short-term repricing, especially as Tesla increasingly gains recognition as one of the leading players in humanoid robotics.

Sentiment on Tesla remains its usual mixed bag, with the stock rated a Hold. However, the real story is in institutional behavior. Over the prior 12 months, Tesla saw massive inflows of $106 billion, compared with $44 billion in outflows. That scale of accumulation is hard to ignore and hints that big money is positioning for something larger beneath the surface.

TeraWulf: Tight Consolidation With High Short Interest Fuel

The most speculative name in this group, but potentially the most explosive, is TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF). The mid-cap digital asset infrastructure company focuses on zero-carbon bitcoin mining, integrating sustainable power with advanced data-center operations. With bitcoin strengthening and clean-energy mining gaining traction, WULF sits at an interesting intersection of themes.

Technically, the stock has spent more than two months consolidating just below its 52-week highs, forming a constructive base between $16 and $17. What makes this setup particularly compelling is the 32% short float reported as of mid-November. That level of bearish positioning means any breakout above resistance could trigger a significant short-covering rally, amplifying upside momentum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.