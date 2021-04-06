Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Even After 40% Share Price Boost

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 40% gain in the last month alone. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Although its price has surged higher, Thryv Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.2x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Thryv Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Thryv Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Thryv Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 445% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Thryv Holdings' P/E?

Even after such a strong price move, Thryv Holdings' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Thryv Holdings (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

