Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Even After 32% Share Price Boost

The Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 32%. The last 30 days were the cherry on top of the stock's 312% gain in the last year, which is nothing short of spectacular.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may still consider Textainer Group Holdings as an attractive investment with its 12.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Textainer Group Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Textainer Group Holdings?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Textainer Group Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 336% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 240% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 26% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Textainer Group Holdings' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Textainer Group Holdings' stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Textainer Group Holdings currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

