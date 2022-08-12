Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Even After 26% Share Price Boost

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 4.0% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Ruth's Hospitality Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 15.5x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 16x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Ruth's Hospitality Group certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NasdaqGS:RUTH Price Based on Past Earnings August 12th 2022

How Is Ruth's Hospitality Group's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Ruth's Hospitality Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 143%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 10% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 23% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 8.9%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Ruth's Hospitality Group is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Ruth's Hospitality Group's P/E

Ruth's Hospitality Group's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/E level with the market. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Ruth's Hospitality Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Ruth's Hospitality Group that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of Ruth's Hospitality Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.