Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Even After 28% Share Price Boost

Despite an already strong run, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 28% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 142% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 21x, you may still consider Oppenheimer Holdings as a highly attractive investment with its 5.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Oppenheimer Holdings certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:OPY Price Based on Past Earnings May 1st 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Oppenheimer Holdings, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Oppenheimer Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 137%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 280% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 18% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Oppenheimer Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Oppenheimer Holdings' P/E

Even after such a strong price move, Oppenheimer Holdings' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Oppenheimer Holdings revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Oppenheimer Holdings (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

You might be able to find a better investment than Oppenheimer Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

