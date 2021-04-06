Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) Even After 33% Share Price Boost

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 33% gain in the last month alone. This latest share price bounce rounds out a remarkable 1,397% gain over the last twelve months.

Although its price has surged higher, Danaos may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.1x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 43x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Danaos could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:DAC Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Is There Any Growth For Danaos?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Danaos would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 21% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 39% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 30% per year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that Danaos is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Danaos' P/E

Even after such a strong price move, Danaos' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Danaos currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

