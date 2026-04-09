The Market Is a Mess. These 3 Dividend Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

Key Points

Artisan Partners offers a high variable yield, but earnings depend on market-driven assets under management.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage sources its products domestically, which helps protect it from tariffs.

J&J Snack Foods has no long-term debt and pays a consistent dividend.

10 stocks we like better than Artisan Partners Asset Management ›

Volatility has a way of making investors forget what they're actually trying to do. The goal isn't to predict what the market does next month. It's about owning pieces of good businesses that pay you to wait, and ideally pay you more over time.

Consumer goods companies with good dividends have historically been the most reliable version of that idea. But within that category, there's a spectrum. Some are obvious, over-owned, and priced accordingly. Others are sitting at compelling valuations with above-average yields, and nobody is writing about them.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here are three I'm looking at these days.

1. Artisan Partners Asset Management

Most people think of dividend stocks as utilities or consumer staples. But Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE: APAM) runs a high-quality global investment management business with a payout structure that's legitimately unusual and unusually generous.

The firm has $188.5 billion in assets under management as of February 2026, split roughly evenly between its branded Artisan Funds and separate accounts serving institutional and high-net-worth clients. Strategies span growth, value, credit, emerging markets, real estate, and custom credit, making it a diversified active manager outside of the mega-asset managers.

What makes the dividend interesting is its structure. Artisan pays a base quarterly dividend plus a special annual dividend that varies based on earnings and distributable cash flow. Total dividends in 2024 came to $3.16 per share, and in February 2026, the company paid both a quarterly dividend and a special annual distribution.

At the current share price of just over $35, the trailing dividend yield is 11.4%. That yield isn't a red flag; it reflects a payout model built for a capital-light business that converts a high percentage of its revenue into distributable earnings.

Be wary -- the risk here is that the assets the company manages are market-sensitive, and a sustained equity bear market would compress fee revenue. But for an investor willing to accept some variability in the special dividend, Artisan offers a rare combination: an 11%-plus yield and a high-quality underlying business.

2. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Not every grocery chain is created equal. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE: NGVC) operates 168 stores in 21 states as of late 2025, selling only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products. That product standard is a constraint, but it's also a moat. Natural Grocers doesn't compete on price against Walmart. It competes on trust.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported net income up 14% to $11.3 million on net sales of $335.6 million. Two-year comparable-store sales growth of 10.6% outpaced the broader grocery retail industry. The company ended the quarter with no outstanding borrowings and $23.2 million in cash.

From a tariff perspective, Natural Grocers has an angle that most retailers don't. Its strict domestic-sourcing preferences and organic procurement practices limit import exposure. When tariffs hit conventional grocery supply chains, a retailer with deep domestic organic supplier relationships is insulated in ways that are hard to replicate quickly.

The dividend is modest at around a 2.1% yield, but the company has zero long-term debt and strong free-cash-flow coverage. The stock has pulled back from its 52-week high, and the current price looks like a reasonable entry point for a business that benefits from the long secular trend toward organic and natural food.

3. J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) sells SuperPretzels in shopping malls, ICEE drinks at movie theaters, and churros at stadiums. That distribution footprint ties it closely to where people gather -- and right now, the stock is trading near a 52-week low.

In fiscal Q1 2026, revenue declined 5.2% year over year to $343.8 million, and the company missed consensus estimates. That's the headline that pushed the stock down. But the gross margin actually improved by 200 basis points to 27.9%, and the company has no long-term debt and ended the quarter with $67 million in cash.

More relevant to long-term investors: J&J Snack Foods launched Project Apollo, a structural cost-reduction initiative that delivered $3 million in savings in its first quarter of operation. Management also authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program at the time of earnings.

The quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share translates to an annualized dividend of $3.20 per share, yielding roughly 4.1%. That yield is the highest the stock has offered in several years. J&J Snack Foods has a history of consistent dividend payments and low debt.

I think the current weakness is cyclical, tied to soft foot traffic at entertainment and food-service venues. But stadiums still fill up, and people still want ICEE drinks at the movies. This dip looks like an opening for investors.

Should you buy stock in Artisan Partners Asset Management right now?

Before you buy stock in Artisan Partners Asset Management, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Artisan Partners Asset Management wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.