Market Melt-Up! How Long Can It Last?
Download the full View From the EDGE® paper on the 3EDGE website: https://3edgeam.com/view-from-the-edge-june-2022/
Our weekend video, Market Melt-Up How Long Could It Last, features 3EDGE's Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, as they discuss:
- The recent rally in the S&P 500 as the index approached its 200 Day Moving Average
- Bear market rallies during bear markets throughout history, including 1929–1932, 2000-2002, and 2007-2009.
