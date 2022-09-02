Market Melt-Up! How Long Can It Last?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our weekend video, Market Melt-Up How Long Could It Last, features 3EDGE's Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, as they discuss:

The recent rally in the S&P 500 as the index approached its 200 Day Moving Average

Bear market rallies during bear markets throughout history, including 1929–1932, 2000-2002, and 2007-2009.

