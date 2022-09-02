ETFs

Market Melt-Up! How Long Can It Last?

Download the full View From the EDGE® paper on the 3EDGE website: https://3edgeam.com/view-from-the-edge-june-2022/

Our weekend video, Market Melt-Up How Long Could It Last, features 3EDGE's Chief Investment Strategist, Fritz Folts, and CEO, Steve Cucchiaro, as they discuss:

  • The recent rally in the S&P 500 as the index approached its 200 Day Moving Average
  • Bear market rallies during bear markets throughout history, including 1929–1932, 2000-2002, and 2007-2009.

