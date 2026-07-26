The Market May Be Focusing on the Wrong Metric at MercadoLibre

Key Points

While quarterly profitability matters, it reflects past investments.

Investments may pressure margins today, but they can increase switching costs over time.

Investors should focus on leading indicators.

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When MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported another quarter of strong revenue growth, investors quickly shifted their attention elsewhere:

Operating margin narrowed. Logistics costs increased. Shipping subsidies remained elevated. These became investors' focus instead of the headline growth of 49%.

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The market's concern was straightforward: MercadoLibre's growth is becoming more expensive. That's a fair concern, since profitability ultimately determines shareholder returns. But it also raises a more important question:

What if today's margins tell us less about MercadoLibre's future than the strength of its ecosystem?

Long-term investors should care about both.

Margins tell you where the business is today

There are many ways to analyze a business, of which operating margin is probably one of the easiest to understand and track.

Higher margins usually signal pricing power, operating leverage, or disciplined execution. On the other hand, lower margins often suggest rising competitive pressure or heavier investment.

And that's exactly why MercadoLibre's recent results worried investors. The company lowered free-shipping thresholds in Brazil, expanded its logistics network, and continued investing aggressively in Mercado Pago. Those decisions pushed costs higher and compressed profitability. For perspective, operating profit fell by 20% despite the massive revenue growth.

Viewed quarter by quarter, the market's reaction makes sense. After all, nobody likes a lower profit.

But here's the thing. Quarterly margins only inform us what the company is today. They don't explain what kind of business MercadoLibre will become over the next few years. And that's why investors should also focus on other leading indicators.

The strength of the ecosystems creates tomorrow's margins

The businesses that generate exceptional returns over the long run rarely maximize profits while they're building competitive advantages. Instead, they invest heavily to strengthen the ecosystem first.

For instance, Amazon spent decades building fulfillment infrastructure before retail margins improved. Costco invests heavily in lowering merchandise margins to create extraordinary customer loyalty, making money solely from its memberships. Similarly, Uber in the early days prioritized network density over profitability.

MercadoLibre appears to be following the same playbook. Every additional logistics hub shortens delivery times. Every new Mercado Pago user increases payment adoption. Every merchant that relies on Mercado Envios becomes more deeply embedded in the platform. Every advertiser that buys Mercado Ads creates another high-margin revenue stream.

Individually, these investments pressure margins in the short term. But collectively, they strengthen the ecosystem over the years that follow. And stronger ecosystems usually create better economics over time.

The metrics that investors should watch

Instead of asking whether the operating margin expanded this quarter, investors should ask whether MercadoLibre's competitive strength has improved. And areas to focus on are:

Are buyers shopping more frequently?

Are merchants relying on MercadoLibre for more than just sales?

Are more consumers using Mercado Pago more often outside the marketplace?

Are advertisers spending more to reach the platform's growing audience?

If the answer to those questions is yes, MercadoLibre's competitive moat is likely widening, even if today's margins look weaker. That's because ecosystem strength compounds over time. Once buyers, sellers, payments, logistics, advertising, and credit reinforce one another, each new customer generates more value for the ecosystem than previous customers did.

While these network effects don't appear overnight in an income statement, they eventually show up in pricing power, higher returns on capital, and expanding free cash flow.

In other words, great ecosystems create great margins over time.

What does it mean for investors?

To start with, none of what was discussed above means investors should ignore profitability. Eventually, MercadoLibre must convert today's investments into stronger earnings.

But focusing exclusively on quarterly margins risks missing the bigger picture. The company has already proven it can build Latin America's leading commerce and fintech platform.

Now it needs to prove something even more important: That today's investments are making the business stronger tomorrow.

If they are, today's margin pressure may not be a warning sign. It may simply be the cost of building the next phase of MercadoLibre's competitive advantage.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, MercadoLibre, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.