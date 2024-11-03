News & Insights

The Market Ltd. Partners with Adyen for Gumtree Payments

November 03, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Market Herald Ltd (AU:MKT) has released an update.

The Market Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with global fintech leader Adyen to launch a new payments product on the Gumtree platform, enhancing transaction security and speed for users. This move is expected to drive significant revenue growth and improve the user experience by supporting major bank cards and mobile payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay. The integration is set to go live in December 2024, marking a key development in The Market’s transactional product roadmap.

