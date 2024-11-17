News & Insights

The Market Limited Secures CEO Tommy Logtenberg

November 17, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Market Herald Ltd (AU:MKT) has released an update.

The Market Limited has renewed the contract of Tommy Logtenberg as CEO, emphasizing his pivotal role in steering the company’s strategic direction and technological advancements. Logtenberg’s leadership is expected to drive revenue growth and innovation, with performance incentives tied to achieving key financial and operational milestones. This move reflects the board’s confidence in his vision and the anticipated expansion of the business.

