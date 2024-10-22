News & Insights

The Market Limited Announces Digital Voting for Shareholders

October 22, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Market Herald Ltd (AU:MKT) has released an update.

The Market Limited (ASX:MKT) has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on November 29, 2024, emphasizing the use of electronic notices and proxy forms for voting. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes online or through various channels before the deadline on November 27, 2024. This shift towards digital communication aims to streamline the voting process and ensure shareholder participation.

