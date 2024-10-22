The Market Limited Announces Digital Voting for Shareholders

Market Herald Ltd (AU:MKT) has released an update.

The Market Limited (ASX:MKT) has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on November 29, 2024, emphasizing the use of electronic notices and proxy forms for voting. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes online or through various channels before the deadline on November 27, 2024. This shift towards digital communication aims to streamline the voting process and ensure shareholder participation.

For further insights into AU:MKT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.