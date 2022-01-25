Market is not liking TPG RE Finance Trust's (NYSE:TRTX) earnings decline as stock retreats 5.1% this week

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) shareholders, since the share price is down 37% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 73%. On top of that, the share price is down 5.1% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 5.8% in the same period.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

TPG RE Finance Trust became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We note that the dividend has declined - a likely contributor to the share price drop. In contrast it does not seem particularly likely that the revenue levels are a concern for investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TRTX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

We know that TPG RE Finance Trust has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think TPG RE Finance Trust will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for TPG RE Finance Trust the TSR over the last 3 years was -15%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TPG RE Finance Trust rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 25% over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. This recent result is much better than the 5% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TPG RE Finance Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that TPG RE Finance Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

