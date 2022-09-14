Market is not liking Sun Country Airlines Holdings' (NASDAQ:SNCY) earnings decline as stock retreats 11% this week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 42%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 16%. Sun Country Airlines Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 11%.

After losing 11% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

We don't think that Sun Country Airlines Holdings' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Sun Country Airlines Holdings saw its revenue grow by 71%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 42% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:SNCY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Sun Country Airlines Holdings

A Different Perspective

Sun Country Airlines Holdings shareholders are down 42% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 0.2% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Sun Country Airlines Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

