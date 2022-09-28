Market is not liking Cooper Companies' (NYSE:COO) earnings decline as stock retreats 7.0% this week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 38%. That's well below the market decline of 21%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 9.9% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since Cooper Companies has shed US$973m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Cooper Companies had to report a 85% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 38% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:COO Earnings Per Share Growth September 28th 2022

Dive deeper into Cooper Companies' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Cooper Companies's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Cooper Companies shareholders did even worse, losing 38% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Cooper Companies .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

