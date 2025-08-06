Market Indexes Mostly Moderately Higher, Big Earnings Afternoon

Wednesday, August 6, 2025



Markets closed this Hump Day at pretty much an exact mirror image from yesterday: on Tuesday, all major indexes besides the small-cap Russell 2000 finished the session in the red; today, the Russell 2000 is the only one in the red. The Dow inched forward +81 points, +0.19%, while the S&P 500 made +45 points, +0.73%. The Nasdaq led the way, up +252 points, +1.21%. The Russell 2000 came in -4.38 points, or -0.20%.



We’ve been treading water pretty much above the Friday lows this week, but have yet to reach the highs of last Thursday — ahead of the jobs-report-related selloff the following day. Over the past month of trading, three of the four major indexes are green — with only the Dow in the red. Bonds yields have stayed dormant.





Q2 Earnings Reports After the Close: DASH, ABNB, APP & More



DASH blew the “doors” off Q2 expectations this afternoon, beating on its bottom line by nearly +55% to 65 cents per share (a far cry from the -$0.38 per share reported in the year-ago quarter) Revenues of $3.3 billion topped the $3.16 billion in the Zacks consensus, representing +25% growth year over year. Total orders zoomed in the quarter by +20% from a year ago, to $761 million. ABNB also put up better-than-expected Q2 numbers after the bell today, with earnings of $1.03 per share outpacing estimates by a sold dime, on $3.1 billion in revenues, beyond the anticipated $3.04 billion and +13% year over year. The company also introduced its Airbnb app in the Q2 report.Speaking of apps, APP stormed past projections for its Q2 results, with earnings of $2.39 per share on revenues of $1.26 billion easily surpassing the estimates of $1.99 per share and $1.21 billion, respectively. This is the company’s ninth straight earnings beat. But shares are trading down more than -6% on the news at hour. ELF posted slimmer outperformance numbers in its fiscal Q1 report after the close today, with earnings beating by a nickel to 89 cents per share on $354 million in sales, which was expected to fetch $352.9 million. With Chinese products making up 75% of e.l.f.’s merchandise, the company sees a -30% net income overall. DUOL shares had rocketed up +22% upon the release of its Q2 numbers this afternoon, with a whopping 91 cents per share far out ahead of the 55 cents analysts were expecting. Revenues of $252.3 million swept past the $240.54 million, for sales growth of +41% year over year. Daily Active Users also jumped +40% year over year to 47.7 million.

