Market Indexes Creep into the Green, Strong Q2 Earnings After the Close

Tuesday, August 26, 2025



Market indexes shook off a pre-market trading session in negative territory to close the day moderately up for the day. All major indexes are still down a bit from Friday’s all-time highs, but in-range to take them out this week. The Dow grew +135 points, the S&P 500 +26, the Nasdaq +94 and the small-cap Russell 2000 +16.



Bond yields went in slightly opposite directions today: the 10-year T-bill slipped to 4.265% while the 2-year ticked up a tad to 3.73% from this morning. The 30-year becomes relevant once again as it points toward 5.00%, although at 4.91% this afternoon, it’s still got a ways to get there.



August Consumer Confidence came in above expectations this morning to 97.4 from an anticipated 96.5, but this was off a big upward revision for July that saw the headline surge from 97.2 reported to 98.7 today. That said, the Conference Board’s survey is mostly treading water over the past few months.





Earnings Results After Today’s Close



What to Expect from the Stock Market Tomorrow



Apparel conglomerate PVH is seeing shares up +3% in late trading following its better-than-expected Q2 report out this afternoon. Earnings of $2.52 per share easily surpassed the $1.97 in the Zacks consensus, on $2.17 billion in revenues, which showed +4% growth year over year and outpaced analyst expectations.Its Tommy Hilfiger brand brought in gains of +4% in the quarter, while Calvin Klein rose +5%. Direct-to-Consumer gained +4% year over year, while Wholesale was up +6%. Gross Margins were also ahead of expectations somewhat: 57.7% versus 57%. The last time PVH missed on earnings, it was nearly five full years ago.Database software maker MDB shares are having a great late trading session, up +23% on a knockout Q2 that saw earnings reach $1.00 per share — up from 64 cents expected and +30% year over year. Revenues of $591 million trounced the $551 million anticipated, and guidance has been ratcheted up accordingly.Cloud-based identity firm OKTA also had a good quarter, up +91 cents per share from 84 cents expected (and 72 cents in the year-ago quarter) on $728 million from the $711.1 million analysts were looking for. Revenue guidance is stronger for the current quarter, and shares are up +3.3% in late trading.We take a break from economic reports on Hump Day, which gives everyone more room to focus on NVDA , which will be released after the closing bell. The $4 trillion-plus market cap giant still expects +47% growth on earnings year over year and +53.6% gains on revenues — a simply stupendous numbers for such a huge company.NVIDIA has previously put together a string of nine-straight earnings beats before last quarter’s 4-cent miss. Even still, shares of NVIDIA — the global must-have play on the AI industry — are up more than +90% from their April lows, and +44% from this time a year ago. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) into the report.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.