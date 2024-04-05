Recent Developments in AI and Cybersecurity: Market Implications of the Mythos Episode

April 2026

Ilaria Sangalli, Head of Index Insights, EMEA

Why Mythos mattered and how it emerged

In late March 2026, Anthropic found itself at the centre of a market‑moving debate about the future of cybersecurity. Reporting revealed that the company had inadvertently exposed unpublished internal materials describing an advanced new AI model - later referred to as Claude Mythos.

The document’s significance was not the leak itself, which Anthropic quickly addressed, but what it revealed about the model’s capabilities and the risks Anthropic itself believed those capabilities could pose.

According to the draft, Mythos represented a major step forward in reasoning, coding, and security‑related tasks - capabilities Anthropic described as exceeding those of its prior models by a wide margin. Crucially, the document framed Mythos not just as a technical advance, but as a potential cybersecurity risk, explicitly acknowledging that such a model could introduce unprecedented challenges if deployed without restraint.1

That framing set the tone for investor concern. Markets reacted to the implication that frontier AI systems might materially accelerate the discovery and exploitation of software vulnerabilities - a development that could disrupt parts of the existing cybersecurity landscape. While accidental, the disclosure triggered intense scrutiny because it outlined a model that Anthropic itself appeared reluctant to release broadly - a signal that its capabilities crossed a new internal threshold.

Anthropic’s response: Project Glasswing

If the leak raised questions, Anthropic’s subsequent response reframed the narrative.

On April 7, 2026, Anthropic published its official announcement: Claude Mythos Preview would not be widely released; instead, it would be deployed through Project Glasswing, a coalition of major technology and security organizations aimed at securing critical software. While Project Glasswing was built on work already underway, its scope was formalized and its rollout accelerated in direct response to the leak.

Anthropic stated that Glasswing was created in response to capabilities observed in Mythos Preview that it believed “could reshape cybersecurity,” citing the model’s ability to identify thousands of high‑severity vulnerabilities, including in widely used operating systems and browsers. Given the potential implications for economic resilience, public safety, and national security, Glasswing was positioned as a strictly defensive framework designed to channel these capabilities toward defensive applications rather than exploitation.2

Independent valuation: UK AISI. What Mythos can (and cannot) do

Independent assessment helped clarify what these capabilities meant in practice. Shortly after the preview announcement, the UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI) published an evaluation of Mythos Preview’s cyber performance. The institute reported continued improvement on capture‑the‑flag challenges and significant progress on multi‑step cyber‑attack simulations.3

AISI stressed that these tests were carried out in simplified environments. The simulated networks did not include the kinds of protections normally found in well‑secured organisations, such as security teams actively monitoring systems, automated alerts, or incident‑response tools.

For this reason, the results do not show that Claude Mythos Preview could break into strongly defended, real‑world systems. Instead, they indicate that advanced AI models can now carry out complex, multi‑step cyberattacks on poorly protected systems when given clear instructions and access.4

How the market reacted

Cybersecurity stocks sold off sharply following the late‑March leak and again around the early‑April official preview, with market coverage explicitly linking the moves to investor concerns that advanced AI models could materially accelerate vulnerability discovery and exploitation.

As reported by Reuters, Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading, noted that the ability of models such as Mythos to surface long‑standing vulnerabilities highlights structural weaknesses in existing software, while underscoring the pace at which AI capabilities are advancing relative to legacy security approaches.5

Against this backdrop, investors began to reassess what dramatically faster vulnerability identification could imply for the effectiveness (and value) of traditional cybersecurity solutions, or at least certain segments of the security stack. This uncertainty helps explain the broad‑based equity response. In periods of structural disruption, markets typically reprice the sector first, reflecting directional uncertainty, before later differentiating between business models based on their actual exposure or resilience to the new technology.

What experts say the “true” implications are for cybersecurity companies

A number of analysts and practitioners have challenged the idea that Mythos represents a structural threat to existing cybersecurity business models. Instead, industry commentary suggests its most immediate and tangible impact is likely to be concentrated within vulnerability management workflows, where automation and AI‑assisted discovery could accelerate asset identification, prioritisation, and remediation.

Consistent with this view, Bloomberg notes that Anthropic’s Mythos should be seen not as a competitor to full‑stack cybersecurity platforms, but as a narrowly scoped AI capability focused on vulnerability assessment and SIEM‑related functions - segments that together account for only a limited share (estimated at ~10%) of the broader cybersecurity market.



Source: Bloomberg. Cybersecurity Segment Revenue 2026E

Expert commentary from the SANS Institute further supports this interpretation. While SANS acknowledges that AI‑driven vulnerability discovery is real and accelerating, it cautions that claims of an imminent collapse in cybersecurity defenses are overstated. In SANS’ view, the appropriate framing lies between hype and catastrophe: frontier AI models are already improving the speed and scale of software vulnerability discovery - developments its practitioners report having observed in live penetration testing for more than a year. However, enhanced discovery does not eliminate the need for defensive tools, security teams, or operational controls. Instead, SANS argues the near‑term challenge is likely to be practical rather than existential, as an increase in disclosed vulnerabilities and patches may temporarily strain patching and remediation processes.6

This interpretation is echoed in an investor‑focused analysis published by Phil Stock World, which argues that the market reaction to Anthropic’s Mythos announcement largely reflected a misunderstanding of how cybersecurity functions are segmented rather than a fundamental reassessment of vendor relevance. The article emphasises that Mythos‑related capabilities operate primarily in the pre‑deployment phase of software security, centred on code analysis and vulnerability discovery. By contrast, other operational security functions - including real‑time network monitoring, endpoint protection, threat detection and response, backup and recovery - are not addressed by Mythos in its current form, limiting direct competitive overlap.7

The article explicitly analyses the impact of Anthropic’s AI announcements on some of the publicly listed cybersecurity companies:

CrowdStrike - endpoint security and detection & response platform, described as runtime‑focused and largely insulated from Mythos‑style code‑level tools, which focus on scanning software before deployment.

- endpoint security and detection & response platform, described as runtime‑focused and largely insulated from Mythos‑style code‑level tools, which focus on scanning software before deployment. Cloudflare – internet infrastructure and security provider (DDoS, WAF, Zero Trust), positioned as real‑time traffic protection rather than source‑code analysis.

– internet infrastructure and security provider (DDoS, WAF, Zero Trust), positioned as real‑time traffic protection rather than source‑code analysis. Zscaler – Zero Trust and SASE leader, focused on inline traffic inspection and access control, not vulnerability discovery.

– Zero Trust and SASE leader, focused on inline traffic inspection and access control, not vulnerability discovery. Palo Alto Networks – broad, full‑stack cybersecurity platform spanning network, cloud, and security operations; also noted as a Project Glasswing partner.

– broad, full‑stack cybersecurity platform spanning network, cloud, and security operations; also noted as a Project Glasswing partner. SentinelOne – AI‑native endpoint protection vendor with autonomous response capabilities

– AI‑native endpoint protection vendor with autonomous response capabilities Rubrik – data backup, recovery, and cyber‑resilience specialist, framed as complementary rather than threatened by AI‑driven discovery.

George Kurtz (CEO of CrowdStrike) responded to Mythos speculation by asking Claude directly whether it could replace CrowdStrike. Claude itself said no - explaining that its security capability focuses on code‑level vulnerability scanning during development, not real‑time endpoint protection. Kurtz used this to highlight the distinction between AI‑assisted code security and operational cybersecurity platforms.

Below are some key insights from Claude’s response and Kurtz’s post:

“AI innovation is inspiring. But let’s stay grounded in reality: an AI capability that scans code does not replace the Falcon platform—or your security program. Security requires an independent, battle-tested platform built to stop breaches…..

……AI is powerful. It’s transformative. And it absolutely makes security better. But AI doesn’t eliminate the need for security. It increases it…..

……If you want to build AI, you need GPUs. If you want to deploy AI, you need security. That’s not a hallucination – it’s a fact” 8

According to Bain, Claude Mythos is a signal rather than the root cause. It highlights a deeper structural issue: for years, many organizations have underinvested in cybersecurity, particularly at the board and senior leadership level, often treating it as a technical IT concern rather than a core business risk. As AI‑enabled attacks now scale rapidly, those gaps are becoming increasingly visible. In this context, Mythos does not create new vulnerabilities; it dramatically accelerates the discovery and exploitation of existing ones.9

The market reaction appears to have treated AI-enabled vulnerability discovery as a broad threat to cybersecurity revenue, but the areas of direct competitive overlap are relatively limited. Many of the companies that experienced the sharpest drawdowns generate the bulk of their revenues from network, cloud, and endpoint protection use cases that are not directly addressed by Mythos-like capabilities.

Cybersecurity stocks rebounded in April as investors reassessed the Mythos sell‑off

Following the initial sell‑off triggered by the Anthropic Mythos announcement, cybersecurity equities experienced a sharp but short‑lived drawdown, followed by a broad recovery through the second half of April. Vulnerability‑management specialists proved more resilient than initially expected.

While Tenable, Rapid7 and Qualys were among the names most closely scrutinized, their April performance was broadly in line with the wider cyber peer group. Notably, Tenable stood out as a relative outperformer, with a more contained drawdown and a stronger subsequent recovery. By contrast, Zscaler and Okta emerged as relative underperformers over the period.10 Across the broader group, platform‑oriented names such as CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks and SentinelOne followed a similar pattern of early weakness and late‑month rebound.

While early reactions priced in broad disruption risk, subsequent analysis suggested Mythos primarily accelerates vulnerability discovery rather than displacing core security functions such as endpoint, identity, cloud, and security operations. Overall, the Mythos episode highlights how AI is reshaping the tempo of cybersecurity, rather than eliminating its economic relevance - with implications that are unevenly distributed across the security stack.







2 https://www.anthropic.com/glasswing

3 Capture‑the‑flag (CTF) challenges are commonly used in cybersecurity training and competitions. In these exercises, a system must identify vulnerabilities in software or network services, exploit them, and retrieve a hidden digital “flag”. These tasks test individual technical skills such as reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery, and exploitation. However, real cyber‑attacks rarely consist of a single exploit in isolation. To test more realistic scenarios, AISI developed a complex cyber‑range known as “The Last Ones,” which simulates a vulnerable corporate network and requires the attacker to complete 32 interconnected steps. These steps span the full lifecycle of an attack, from initial network reconnaissance and credential access through lateral movement and, ultimately, full network compromise. AISI estimates that a human cybersecurity professional would typically require around 20 hours to complete such an operation. Claude Mythos Preview managed to complete all 32 steps from start to finish in 3 out of 10 attempts, meaning it was able to successfully carry out the full attack sequence on its own in some cases. Even when it did not complete the entire attack, it still made substantial progress, completing an average of 22 steps across all attempts.

4 https://www.aisi.gov.uk/blog/our-evaluation-of-claude-mythos-previews-cyber-capabilities

5 https://seekingalpha.com/news/4573853-software-sector-plunges-cybersecurity-names-hit-hardest-as-ai-disruption-concerns-persist

6 https://www.sans.org/blog/sans-critical-advisory-bugbusters-ai-vulnerability-discovery-hype-vs-reality

7 https://philstockworld.com/2026/04/12/ai-vs-cybersecurity-stocks/

8 https://www.linkedin.com/posts/georgekurtz_theres-been-a-lot-of-noise-lately-about-activity-7431417202505064448-6x1H/

9 https://www.bain.com/insights/claude-mythos-and-ai-cybersecurity-wake-up-call/

10 Zscaler - BTIG downgrade from Buy to Neutral, with analysts citing competitive pressure (Cloudflare, Netskope) and slower expected ARR growth. Okta underperformed during April despite no company‑specific negative developments during the month, suggesting the move reflected broader sector volatility rather than a reassessment of fundamentals.

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